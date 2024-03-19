Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $37,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

