StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $15.43. StoneCo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 6,224,287 shares changing hands.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 86,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in StoneCo by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,249,463 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 628,698 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $21,882,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $16,603,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

