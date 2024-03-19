Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 286,686 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

