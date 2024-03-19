StockNews.com Upgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Trading Down 1.1 %

UNF opened at $168.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $194.43.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.