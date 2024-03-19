StockNews.com Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

