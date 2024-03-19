StockNews.com Lowers Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
