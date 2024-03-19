StockNews.com Lowers Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Agenus Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agenus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agenus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

