StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KOSS

Koss Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.