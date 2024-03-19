StockNews.com Downgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

