StockNews.com Downgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
