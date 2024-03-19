StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $39.07 on Friday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Value Line by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

