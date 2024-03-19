StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.