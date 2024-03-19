StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 45.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.