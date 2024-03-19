StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 45.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

