StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.85.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Hess has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

