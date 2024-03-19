Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,749 call options.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

NXPI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.17. 1,008,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,944. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.