Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,749 call options.
NXPI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.17. 1,008,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,944. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.32.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
