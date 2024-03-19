Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,235 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

