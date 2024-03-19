Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 20,951 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.13. 1,329,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

