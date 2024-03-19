Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. 2,375,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

