SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS SQZB opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.45. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

