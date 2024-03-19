SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

