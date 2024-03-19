Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 16927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.40 ($1.20).

Springfield Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.07. The company has a market cap of £109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Iain Logan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,699.55). 46.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.