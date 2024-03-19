SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

