SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

