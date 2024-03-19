Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.49. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3901561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

