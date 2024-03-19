S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.37. 578,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,480. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.08 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

