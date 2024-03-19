Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 127700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

