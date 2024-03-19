Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.83. 964,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,018. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $136.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

