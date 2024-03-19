Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IEFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 8,638,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

