Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

