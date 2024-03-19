Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,376. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

