Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,643 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 153,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,068. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amplitude

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.