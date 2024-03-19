Source Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325,879. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.26 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $190,882.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,358.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $190,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 929,043 shares of company stock valued at $142,785,637. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

