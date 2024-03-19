Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for about 2.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Confluent worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Confluent by 1,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 1,680,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,043 shares of company stock valued at $46,393,100 over the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

