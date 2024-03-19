Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit
Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %
INTU stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.74. 747,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,847. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What are earnings reports?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.