Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $171.41. 3,861,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,581. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

