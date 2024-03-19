Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MOTI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $234.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

