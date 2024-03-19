Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.52. The company has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $353.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.