SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 872 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,623. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $108.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

