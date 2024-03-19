SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 643 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 8,638,024 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.