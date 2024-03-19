SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 443 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,909. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

