SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,584 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 1,962,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,325. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

