SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period.

ICF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,045 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

