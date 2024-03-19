SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $516.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,223. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

