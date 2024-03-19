SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 88,352 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2,770.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $2,283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

BATS:FOCT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

