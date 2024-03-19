SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.17. 1,532,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

