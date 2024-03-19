SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 629,287 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

