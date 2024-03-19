SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. 356,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,231. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

