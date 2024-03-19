SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 3,156,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,768,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

