Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $131.62 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,940 shares of company stock worth $80,626,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

