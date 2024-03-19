Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $151.49 and last traded at $154.16. Approximately 2,055,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,142,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.31.

Specifically, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,940 shares of company stock worth $80,626,848. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

