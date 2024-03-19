Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,940 shares of company stock worth $80,626,848. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,003,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

