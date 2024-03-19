Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).
Sivota Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.50.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sivota
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.