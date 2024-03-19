Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Sivota Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.50.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

